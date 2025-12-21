South Africa: Three children among 11 killed in mass shooting in Johannesburg According to the South African Police, the mass shooting was reported in the Bekkersdal township, which is around 40 kms from Johannesburg.

Johannesburg:

At least 11 people, including three children, lost their lives and nine others were injured in a mass shooting in South Africa's Johannesburg, said officials on Sunday. This is the second mass shooting incident that has been reported in South Africa this month.

According to the South African Police, the mass shooting was reported in the Bekkersdal township, which is around 40 kms from Johannesburg. The police have launched a probe, saying the attackers fled the spot after the incident and there is no clear reason why the mass shooting happened.

"Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen," the police said in a statement.

12 killed in mass shooting earlier this month

Earlier this month, a mass shooting was reported in Pretoria in which 12 people - including three children aged 3, 12 and 16 - were killed. Additionally, 13 people were also injured. According to the police, the shooting was reported at a bar inside a hostel in the Saulsville township in Pretoria, which is the administrative capital of South Africa.

"We are told that at least three unknown gunmen entered this hostel where a group of people were drinking and they started randomly shooting," police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe had said earlier.