The Maharashtra State Election Commission earlier scheduled elections for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- spanning all six administrative divisions on December 2 (Tuesday) and December 20 (Saturday), with results on December 21 (Sunday). Now, all eyes are on the final results today, as the counting of votes to begin/ began in Pune district. These polls covered Konkan (27 bodies), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (52), Amravati (45), and Nagpur (55), blending established councils with new Nagar Panchayats, while 29 Municipal Corporations follow later. Over 1.07 crore voters, 53.79 lakh males, 53.23 lakh females, and 775 others, voted at around 13,355 polling stations using EVMs based on October 31 electoral rolls. The contests featured 3,820 wards and 6,859 seats (6,145 in Municipal Councils, 714 in Nagar Panchayats), with reservations including 3,492 for women, 895 for SC, 338 for ST, and 1,821 for OBC. A new mobile app enhances transparency by providing voter details, candidate affidavits, and duplicate voter checks.
- News
- Maharashtra
- Pune local body election results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am
Live Pune local body election results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am
Pune election results LIVE: Pune features 14 Municipal Councils- including Alandi (21 seats), Baramati (41), Bhor (20), Chakan (25), Daund (26), Fursungi-Urli Devachi (32), Indapur (20), Jejuri (20), Junnar (20), Lonavala (27), Rajgurunagar (21), Saswad (22), Shirur (24) and Talegaon Dabhade (28).
Live updates :Pune local body election results
-
9:42 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
How many voters cast their vote in Pune local body polls?
A total of around 1,07,03,576 voters- including 53,79,931 males, 53,22,870 females, and 775 others- have cast their votes at approximately 13,355 polling stations in the Maharashtra local body elections 2025.
-
9:32 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
Maharashtra local body election: Thousands of seats in contention
Several contests filled 3,820 wards and 6,859 total seats- 6,145 in Municipal Councils and 714 in Nagar Panchayats of Maharashtra. The Maharashtra State Election Commission organised polls for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- across all six administrative divisions. Voting occurred on December 2 (Tuesday) and December 20 (Saturday), with results to be declared on December 21 (Sunday).
-
9:29 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
New app boosts transparency in Maharashtra local body polls 2025
A new mobile application was introduced for the real-time access to voter details, candidate affidavits and also duplicate voter verification for enhancing electoral integrity in Maharashtra.
-
9:24 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
Maharashtra local body polls covered Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats
Polls covered established Municipal Councils alongside newly formed Nagar Panchayats. Meanwhile, elections for 29 Municipal Corporations were slated for a later date.
-
9:22 AM (IST)Dec 21, 2025
Maharashtra: Pune local body election results to be declared today
The Maharashtra State Election Commission organised polls for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- across all six administrative divisions. Voting occurred on December 2 (Tuesday) and December 20 (Saturday), with results to be declared on December 21 (Sunday).
Top News
-
Maharashtra Local Body Poll Results 2025 LIVE: Vote counting from 10 am; key test for Mahayuti, MVA
-
Delhi NCR engulfed by thick fog as region chokes under toxic air amid biting cold, IMD issues alert
-
Bangladesh unrest: Security heightened at Indian mission sites in Sylhet after youth leader's death
-
Australia retain the Ashes, script dominant victory against England in third Test