Live Pune local body election results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes to begin at 10 am Pune election results LIVE: Pune features 14 Municipal Councils- including Alandi (21 seats), Baramati (41), Bhor (20), Chakan (25), Daund (26), Fursungi-Urli Devachi (32), Indapur (20), Jejuri (20), Junnar (20), Lonavala (27), Rajgurunagar (21), Saswad (22), Shirur (24) and Talegaon Dabhade (28).

The Maharashtra State Election Commission earlier scheduled elections for 288 urban local bodies- 246 Municipal Councils and 42 Nagar Panchayats- spanning all six administrative divisions on December 2 (Tuesday) and December 20 (Saturday), with results on December 21 (Sunday). Now, all eyes are on the final results today, as the counting of votes to begin/ began in Pune district. These polls covered Konkan (27 bodies), Nashik (49), Pune (60), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (52), Amravati (45), and Nagpur (55), blending established councils with new Nagar Panchayats, while 29 Municipal Corporations follow later.​ Over 1.07 crore voters, 53.79 lakh males, 53.23 lakh females, and 775 others, voted at around 13,355 polling stations using EVMs based on October 31 electoral rolls. The contests featured 3,820 wards and 6,859 seats (6,145 in Municipal Councils, 714 in Nagar Panchayats), with reservations including 3,492 for women, 895 for SC, 338 for ST, and 1,821 for OBC. A new mobile app enhances transparency by providing voter details, candidate affidavits, and duplicate voter checks.