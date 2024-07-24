Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik, Shivani Kumari get into a fight; former says she is 'unhygienic'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fight between contestants Shivani Kumari and Kritika Malik.

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is continuously gaining the audience's attention. In the latest episode of the reality show, contestant Ranvir Shorey becomes the new captain of the house as he wins the 'zombie invasion' task. After this, housemate Naezy addressed Ranvir as his 'master' jokingly.

Apart from Ranvir becoming the new captain, contestants Shivani Kumari and Kritika Malik were seen getting into an argument with each other. They both were working in the kitchen. At that time, Kritika asked Shivani to go and take a bath first then do other work. She denied and then, Kritika called her 'unhygienic'. The argument between both of them escalated into a physical fight where they were seen pushing each other. Later on, Kritika said that she would not work in the kitchen anymore because her hand got injured during the fight.

Recently, the housemates were assigned a task by Bigg Boss where the team which fails to win the task gets evicted. As a result of this, Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan paired up together for the task; however, they failed to win it and got eliminated. The contestants needed to balance on a see-saw for 13 minutes in the task given by the Bigg Boss. Also, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Elvish Yadav and Faisal Khan appeared and Elvish continuously was seen saying that Adnaan needs medical treatment, jokingly.

In the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the contestant Deepak Chaurasia was evicted and later on, after losing the task Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan were evicted. Currently, the housemates in the reality show are Ranvir Shorey, Lovekesh Kataria, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan rao, Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumari, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik and Naezy.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is been hosted by the actor Anil Kapoor, streaming on JioCinema.

