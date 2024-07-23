YouTuber Elvish Yadav appears before ED in money laundering case | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav appears before ED in money laundering case

Elvish Yadav, the prominent YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, visited the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Lucknow for questioning. The investigation centers on allegations that Yadav used snake venom as a recreational drug at his parties, along with related financial transactions. Specifically, he is being scrutinized for financial dealings involving funds from YouTube India. The ED's examination, led by CVO officers, is thorough and includes a review of all relevant financial records.

Upon arriving, Elvish was surrounded by the press but chose not to address the allegations directly, stating that the issue was under judicial review and that he preferred not to comment further. He noted that he would understand more once he discussed the matter with ED officials. In the video, Elvish Yadav said, "I have submitted what they asked for, they will tell me more about it. I can't repeat the same thing over and over again (Jo unhone maanga tha, woh maine submit kiya hai ab woh batayenge. Main baar baar ek cheez repeat nahi kar sakta.)

For the unversed, the ED began investigating money laundering in May following an FIR and chargesheet by Noida police against Yadav and others. This investigation is linked to allegations of snake venom use at parties.

Earlier, Elvish was arrested by Noida police on March 17 under charges related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was granted bail a week later with a bond of Rs 50,000.

Recently, Elvish Yadav appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 3 to support his friend Lovekesh Kataria, a contestant on the current season of the reality show.

