Elvish Yadav lands in trouble again, ED registers money laundering case against him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against YouTuber and social media influencer Elvish Yadav. ED will also investigate about the convoy of expensive cars owned by him. Along with Elvish, ED will also interrogate the owners of big hotels, resorts and farm houses. Noida Police had arrested Elvish recently and he is currently out on bail.

Earlier in March this year, Elvish was arrested by Noida Police and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with snake venom case. During his judicial custody, Elvish reportedly mentioned the name of singer Fazilpuria. As per reports, Elvish also admitted that he had met all the arrested accused, including Rahul (snake charmer), at different rave parties and was acquainted with them.

Noida Police has imposed 29 NDPS Act on Elvish Yadav. This act is imposed when someone is involved in a drug related conspiracy, like drug buying and selling. Bail is not easily given to the accused booked under this act.

Last year, based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida Police had raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people. The PFA in its FIR named Elvish and accused him of organising rave parties in which they invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes.

Siddhartha Yadav aka Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber from Gurugram. Apart from the winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, he is also known for his music videos and is quite popular among the youth. Bad Guy, Systumm, Punja Daab, Rao Sahab, Hum Toh Deewane, Meter Khench Ke and Bolero are some his popular music videos.

Also Read: Shaitaan OTT release: When and where to watch the Ajay Devgn-starrer

Also Read: 'I felt I can rest a little...': Shah Rukh Khan likely to start shooting for next project from THIS month