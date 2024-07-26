Salman Khan house firing case: MCOCA Court issues non-bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi, Rohit Godera

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Salman Khan, Anmol Bishnoi

The Special MCOCA court on Friday issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godera in the case related to firing on the residence of actor Salman Khan, the Mumbai Police said. Allowing the prosecution's application, the special judge for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) B D Shelke issued a standing non-bailable warrant against Anmol and Godera.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Police revealed in its chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi, that before the firing at Salman Khan's house on April 14, Anmol Bishnoi had clearly instructed the shooters that when they went for firing, they should not wear helmets and keep smoking cigarettes so that they look fearless and you guys are going to make history.

According to the charge sheet, Anmol Bishnoi had instructed the shooters to carefully fire bullets, at all places at once. "It doesn't matter if it takes half a minute, it doesn't matter if it takes one minute or one and a half minutes. And it has to be fired in such a way that you should not be scared brother. Like fire while smoking a cigarette, so that it gets captured in the camera that you look fearless," said Anmol. The chargesheet filed by the police states that Anmol Bishnoi was in constant touch with shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta.

It has also been claimed in the charge sheet that the shooters, on one occasion, spoke to Lawrence, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail. Lawrence allegedly asked them to be ready for the shootout and said that they would be successful. Anmol also told Gupta that if they succeeded in doing the job, they would create history and would be in the news through the media. Mumbai Police claims that the shootout at Salman Khan's house was planned to gain a stronghold and dominance in Mumbai, to obtain financial and other benefits for his gang.

(With ANI Inputs)

