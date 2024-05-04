'I felt I can rest a little...': Shah Rukh Khan likely to start shooting for next project from THIS month

Follow us on Image Source : X SRk was last seen in Dunki

After enjoying a successful year in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy supporting his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). His fans have been eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screens, but, the actor has not made any official announcement regarding the same. However, on Friday, in a conversation with Star Sports, SRK revealed that he is going to commence shooting for his next film in June.

''I felt I can rest a little. Teen filmein kar chuka hoon, all of which required a lot of physical work. I told the KKR team that main matches ko aaunga (I'll be attending matches) this time. Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July... we plan in June, toh June se shuru hojayegi. So, I would love to come to all the home matches because coming to Kolkata feels like coming home to me. It's important for me to be here, so I don't schedule according to my work, but I try my best to be here for all the matches,'' he said.

Shah Rukh's successful 2023

SRK returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2023. The film broke several records at the box office and managed to grab a name in the list of one of the highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry.

The film also marked SRK's first hit after his sabbatical of four years after a series of flicks such as Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal. After Pathaan, King Khan returned to theatres in September with Jawan.

The film once again saw SRK in an action avatar. The film collected over Rs 1000 crore. at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, SRK, who has had a phenomenal run, did not stop here. In December, he came up with Dunki, which also did decent business at the box office. The films also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani and was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

