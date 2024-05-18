Mumbai Indians suffer their joint-worst performance in an IPL season, settle for wooden spoon in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Hardik Pandya during the MI vs LSG IPL 2024 game in Mumbai on May 17, 2024

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians have suffered their joint-worst performance in an Indian Premier League with a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 17.

MI were handed an 18-run drubbing by LSG and ended the season with just four wins in their 14 matches. This is their joint-worst performance in a season, equalling their biggest low of 2022 when they registered four wins and finished in the last place in the points table. This is also only the second time that the five-time champions have ended a season in the last position.

LSG made a strong 214/6 batting first on the back of a jaw-dropping 75 from Nicholas Pooran. MI were hardly in the game and even a strong 68 from Rohit Sharma could have saved them from this loss in front of their fans.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

