'We have very good plans': CSK bowling coach Dwayne Bravo teases RCB ahead of decisive IPL 2024 clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Dwayne Bravo during the CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 match in Chennai on April 23, 2024

Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach Dwayne Bravo highlighted his team's preparations ahead of their last IPL 2024 league-stage match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. Both CSK and RCB are set to clash in the game of the tournament at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18.

In pre-match buildup, Bravo tipped the defending champions as favourites but revealed that they are aware of the opponent's threat. The former CSK bowler jokingly added that if RCB need to beat their plans and if they fail then then is a next season for them.

"You should respect the opposition and RCB rightly so, we respect them," Bravo said in a pre-match press conference. "We prepare well as a bowling group, we have very good plans. RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans. And if they do that, well played to them. But if they don't, then next season for them."

Both teams are chasing the remaining playoff spot and are expected to produce their best cricket on Saturday. Bengaluru need to beat the five-time champion by 18 runs or more if they bat first or chase down a target in 18.1 overs to secure a playoff spot. A win or draw will be enough for Ruturaj Gaikwad's side to finish in the top four.

Faf du Plessis-led Bengaluru will be entering the upcoming fixture with impressive five successive wins and will have a home advantage. Rain threatens RCB's chances as a washout will end their eventful campaign this season. When asked about rain's role, Bravo said that his team is only concentrating on winning the game and claiming a playoff spot.

"We don't have control over the weather. We don't try to bring up things that we don't have control over. It's another game for us to push for a playoff spot and we're really looking ahead to the challenge against a very good team," Bravo added.