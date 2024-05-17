'Feels weird...', Janhvi Kapoor shares her experience of working in Mr and Mrs Mahi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has left everyone impressed with her acting skills in films like-- Gunjan Saxena, Ghost Stories, Roohi, etc. Not only this but she has an interesting lineup of films waiting for the release. The actress who is all geared up for the upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, shared her experience of working in the film on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a clip and wrote a lengthy note. The caption read, "The two years of training that went into this film that was such a huge part of my routine and life- that no one saw. Feels weird looking back at myself in all different shapes and sizes and levels of my game but the one thing that stayed with me the most was the courage, motivation, guidance and strength I got from the faith that both my coaches had in me. @abhisheknayar and @vikrant_yeligeti thank you for everything!! And sorry for all the days I was irritating, I know there were a few."

The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya in lead roles. The shooting of the film was completed on 1st May last year. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi in the lead role. Mr & Mrs Mahi is backed by Hiroo Yash Johar.

At the same time, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta have supported the film for Dharma Productions. The film marks the second collaboration of Janhvi and Rajkummar after the 2021 horror thriller 'Roohi'. This sports drama film was announced in 2021 and its shooting started in 2022. Finally, the film is going to hit the theatres at the end of this month i.e. on 31 May 2024.

Apart from Mr and Mrs Mahi, Rajkummar was recently seen in Srikanth this month, which is based on the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film is successfully running in theatres. Post these, he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. On the other hand, Janhvi has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also make her Telugu debut with Devara: Part 1 alongside Jr. NTR. After that, she'll be seen opposite Ram Charan in his next untitled film.

Also Read: Ahead of Bhaiyya Ji, Manoj Bajpayee shares BIG update on The Family Man 3 release

Also Read: Shang-Chi fame Tony Leung to head the jury for 37th Tokyo International Film Festival