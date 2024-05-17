Shang-Chi fame Tony Leung to head the jury for 37th Tokyo International Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tony Leung

Acting legend Tony Leung Chiu-wai is the most popular actor and singer. Be it In the Mood for Love, or Chungking Express, Tony Leung has established himself as one of the versatile actors of his time. The Hong Kong acting legend will serve as the president of the International Competition jury at the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival.

According to a report in PTI, Leung said he is "immensely honoured" to be on the jury at TIFF as he grew up watching classic Japanese movies in Hong Kong and they "were the start of a great love affair between Japanese film, people and its culture".

The actor added, "I’m already expecting the festival to be full of surprises and a lot of fun to preside over, I’m sure. What I hope is that it will be a bit of an adventure, with an audacious lineup of quality films. I just, ‘feel’, when it comes to judging, trusting fellow jurors’ feelings as well as my own will make a positive contribution to the selection process. Ando Hiroyasu, Chairman of TIFF, said they are honoured that Leung is serving as the jury head at a time when the festival is "enhancing its presence as a leading film festival in Asia".

For the unversed, the actor is one of the most influential actors from Asia and has won an extensive list of awards. Throughout his storied career including the best actor trophy at the Cannes Film Festival for "In the Mood for Love" and the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Tony Leung, is known internationally for his collaborations with Wong Kar-wai on films such as In the Mood for Love", Chungking Express, Happy Together and 2046, and movies such as Lust, Caution, Infernal Affairs series and Marvel’s "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings". Apart from films, Tony Leung has also been featured in shows including Soldier of Fortune, Beyond the Rose Garden, New Heavenly Sword and Dragon Sabre, Behind the Silk Curtains, Two Most Honorable Knights and Ode to Gallantry.

