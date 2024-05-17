'It is unacceptable...', Mahira Khan addresses being hit by an object on stage | Read post

Follow us on Image Source : MAHIRA KHAN'S INSTAGRAM VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Mahira Khan attended an event where an object was thrown towards her

A video of one of Pakistan's highest-paid actors, Mahira Khan has gone viral on social media. In the video, misbehaviour was seen on stage during a live interview with Mahira Khan. During the interview, some person from the live audience threw some things (said to a water bottle) towards the Raees actor. But Mahira neither left the event in between nor ranted about it on Instagram. She posted a long post on her social media profile calling the incident unacceptable and requested more such events to educate the audience. For the unversed, Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees,

Mahira's reaction to misbehaviour on stage

Giving her opinion on this incident, Mahira Khan wrote, "Whatever happened, no one would have thought. No one would have thought it was okay to throw something at someone on stage, even if it was a flower wrapped in paper. This sets a wrong example. This is not right at all, this cannot be accepted. There are times when I even get scared. Not just for ourselves, but also for those who find themselves in mob-like situations. This could be dangerous for them."

What did Mahira Khan say?

"What I do feel strongly about is this - we NEED more events such as these in More cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalize it. And see what happens. People, cities, our culture, our understanding of each other ( which lacks), unity ( which lacks even more).. it will all flourish!" the actor further wrote.

On the work front, Mahira Khan will reunite with her Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan in Netflix's first original series from Pakistan. The duo were last seen in 2022's release Maula Jatt, which became the first Pakistani film to enter the 100-crore club.

