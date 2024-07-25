Travelling to Paris to watch Olympic Games 2024? 5 must-visit places to explore in 'City of Light'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 must-visit places to explore in Paris

Paris, often called the 'City of Light,' is gearing up to host the Olympic Games 2024, promising an unforgettable experience for sports enthusiasts and travellers alike. As you immerse yourself in the excitement of the games, make sure to take time to explore the city's iconic landmarks and hidden gems. Here are five must-visit places in Paris:

1. Eiffel Tower

No trip to Paris is complete without visiting the Eiffel Tower. This iconic structure offers breathtaking views of the city from its observation decks. Whether you choose to climb the stairs or take the elevator, the panoramic vistas are worth the effort. Don't forget to visit at night when the tower is beautifully illuminated, offering a magical experience.

2. Louvre Museum

Home to thousands of artworks, including the world-famous Mona Lisa, the Louvre Museum is a must-see for art lovers. Explore its vast collection of masterpieces, spanning from ancient civilisations to the 19th century. The museum's stunning architecture, including the glass pyramid entrance, adds to the allure of this cultural treasure.

3. Notre-Dame Cathedral

Although it has been undergoing restoration since the fire in 2019, the Notre Dame Cathedral remains a symbol of Paris's rich history and architectural grandeur. Admire the Gothic architecture, intricate stained glass windows, and the famous gargoyles that guard the cathedral. The view from the towers, once accessible, provides a unique perspective of the city.

4. Montmartre

Montmartre, a historic district known for its artistic heritage, offers a charming escape from the bustling city center. Wander through its cobbled streets, visit the beautiful Sacré-Cœur Basilica, and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Place du Tertre, where local artists showcase their work. Montmartre's bohemian spirit and stunning views make it a favourite among visitors.

5. Champs-Elysees and Arc dae Triomphe

Stroll down the Champs-Élysées, one of the most famous avenues in the world, lined with shops, cafes, and theatres. At the western end, you'll find the magnificent Arc dae Triomphe, a monument honouring those who fought and died for France. Climb to the top for another spectacular view of Paris, especially at sunset when the city glows with golden hues.

Tips for Enjoying Your Trip

Transportation: Paris has an efficient public transportation system, including the metro, buses, and trams. Consider purchasing a travel pass for convenient and cost-effective travel around the city.

Language: While many Parisians speak English, learning a few basic French phrases can enhance your experience and help with interactions.

Dining: Paris is renowned for its culinary delights. Don't miss out on trying traditional French cuisine, pastries, and local wines at the city's numerous cafes and restaurants.

As you cheer for your favourite athletes at the Olympic Games 2024, take the opportunity to explore the enchanting city of Paris. From iconic landmarks to cultural hotspots, the 'City of Light' offers a plethora of experiences that will make your trip truly unforgettable. Bon voyage!

