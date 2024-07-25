England announce playing eleven for third Test; injured Kevin Sinclair ruled out for West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kevin Sinclair during the second Test against England in Nottingham

West Indies suffered a major injury blow ahead of their third and final Test match against England on Thursday, July 25. The spin all-rounder Kevin Sinclair has been officially ruled out of the Edgbaston Test while the young pacer Shamar Joseph is doubtful due to flu.

Gudakesh Motie has been confirmed as Sinclair's replacement after missing out on the second match in Nottingham. The uncapped Akeem Jordan is expected to make his Test debut if Shamar fails to recover for the third match starting on July 26 in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, the hosts announced their confirmed playing eleven for the third Test. Ben Stokes-led England have fielded the same playing eleven despite sealing the series with a 2-0 lead after a dominant 241-run win in the second match at Trent Bridge.

England's playing XI for the 3rd Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

West Indies' probable playing XI for the 3rd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeem Jordan, Jayden Seales.

