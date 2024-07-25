UN-backed experts again grill Pakistan, ask it to end violence against THIS community

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's poster was burnt by protestors.

Lahore: A panel of UN-backed independent experts expressed grave concern on Thursday about increased discrimination and violence against the minority Ahmadi community in Pakistan and urged authorities to ensure their protection. The experts, who work under a Human Rights Council mandate but do not speak for the United Nations, said in a statement that they were alarmed by reports of violence and discrimination against Ahmadis.

Ahmadis are adherents of Ahmadiyya, an Islamic messianic movement that originated in the late 19th century. “We urge Pakistani authorities to take immediate action to address this situation,” they said.

The experts highlighted two incidents earlier this month in which two Ahmadis were killed. Police at the time said they arrested the attackers.

In their statement, the experts also expressed concern over allegations of arbitrary arrests and detentions of Ahmadi worshippers to prevent or obstruct their participation in religious holidays.

“Ahmadis' right to peacefully manifest their beliefs must be respected," they said.

Pakistan's Parliament declared Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. Since then, they have been repeatedly targeted by Islamic extremists, drawing condemnation from domestic and international human right groups.

Situation of Ahmadis in Pakistan

Over the last few decades, Pakistan’s minority communities have borne the brunt of mob brutality, bomb attacks, arsons, lynchings and other forms of violence, Dawn reported. The president of the Ahmadiyya community in Bahawalpur’s Hasilpur district was shot dead by unknown assailants last month. In March, police said they had arrested two suspected killers of a man belonging to the Ahmadiyya community.

Earlier last month, in a harrowing incident, seven labourers were shot dead in Pakistan's Balochistan province and one other injured by unknown gunmen while they were sleeping in their residential quarters in Surbandar, Gwadar, according to Dawn. The police said the labourers worked at a barber shop in Surbandar and belonged from the Punjab province.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Violence against Ahmadias community continues, two members shot dead by radical Islamist group