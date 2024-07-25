Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 25, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

BJP targets Congress after Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi questions detention of pro-Khalistan MP Amritpal Singh

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey alleges, the tribal population declining in Jharkhand's Santhal Parganas, Bangladeshi infiltrators marrying tribal women

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya skips CM Yogi Adityanath 's meeting with party leaders in Prayagraj, Yogi meets Maurya's detractor Pallavi Patel

