Sandeep is not a victim of 26/11, he was on duty: Father of late Major killed in Mumbai terror attack

Tahawwur Rana extradition: The father of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who was martyred during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, described the extradition of accused Tahawwur Rana as a significant diplomatic achievement for India after a long wait. He added that, from a common man's perspective, Rana represented an important link in the chain of events surrounding the attack.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has landed in Delhi on a special plane after he was extradited from the US late on Wednesday. He is likely to be officially arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and will be lodged at the Tihar jail.

"There was talk of bringing him back after US consent, he is only one of the links. It is the diplomatic success that India gained after a long time. It is not an end thing or a big achievement; there are a lot of layers that we have to achieve. For a common man, he was a link. He made 231 calls when David Coleman Headley was in India. All the evidence is here. This (Rana) is a learned man who can handle everything alone. Let's see what comes out of this," K Unnikrishnan, the Major's father, said while speaking to the news agency ANI on the phone.

'Sandeep is not a victim of 26/11'

Major Sandeep's father further emphasised that his son should not be seen as a victim of the 26/11 attacks, but rather as a dedicated security personnel who was performing his duty during the terror strike.

"Sandeep is not a victim of 26/11. He was security personnel who went there. He was the hand of the Indian people. The real victims are the people who suffered. Who lost their lives in the attack? He was not the victim as he did his duty. If he had not done this in Mumbai, he would have done it somewhere else. He has been doing his duty," he added.

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, was convicted in the US for the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and providing material support to the group responsible for the Mumbai attacks that killed over 174 people.

The Indian government has been seeking his extradition for years, and the US Supreme Court's recent decision has paved the way for his transfer to India.

Rana's extradition marks a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

(With ANI inputs)

