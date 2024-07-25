Thane Police arrests woman for allegedly forging documents to travel to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Nagma aka Sanam Khan Rukh speaks to media

The Thane Police on Thursday (July 25) informed that they have arrested 24-year-old Sanam Khan, also known as Nagma Noor Maqsood, a day after she was accused of faking documents, including forging a name on her Aadhaar card, to obtain a Pakistani visa to meet her husband, whom she married online.

The Thane police, who have been investigating the case, said, "Sanam Khan, alias Nagma, has been arrested by Vartak Nagar Police of Thane. She was presented before the court, which sent her to two days of police custody."

About the incident

Significantly, her arrest comes after Thane police initiated an investigation into the case, probing her role in faking her name in documents to allegedly travel to Pakistan. The authorities suspect that Nagma used a forged identity of Sanam Khan Rukh on her passport to travel to Pakistan.

However, Nagma, speaking earlier to the media, refuted the claims. She said, "...I got my name changed in 2015...During the Covid time, in 2021, I got in contact with Bashir Ahmed, who is now my husband, through social media...We then decided to get married, and our families got in touch with each other through video and voice calls. I got my passport made in 2023. After applying for the visa, and after the clearance of all legal documents, I got the visa. I've said that if an inquiry has to be done, it is fine...But I can't go to the police station every time I come to India...I had made this clear that I had gone through the legal method..."

Meanwhile, Nagma's Pakistan-based husband, Babar Bashir Ahmed, also spoke to India TV and refuted the charges of spying against his wife, claiming that she had changed her name legally.

In a telephonic interview with India TV, Babar Bashir Ahmed revealed that despite changing her name legally, his wife is being harassed in India. He asserted that Nagma had legally changed her name and that Indian authorities had initially permitted her to travel to Pakistan. However, she is now facing harassment upon her return.

