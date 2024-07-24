Cops claim Thane woman forged docs to meet Pak man she married online: What did her husband say?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nagma aka Sanam Khan Rukh's husband Babar Bashir Ahmed

Amid the Maharashtra Police's inquiry into a suspected case of espionage involving a woman from Thane into a suspected case of espionage involving a woman from Thane, who is accused of faking documents, including forging a name on her Aadhaar card, to obtain a Pakistani visa to meet her husband she married online, India TV brings you exclusive details about the case. This includes an interview with the Thane woman’s husband, Babar Bashir Ahmed, who claims his wife is not a spy as alleged by the Indian authorities and has changed her name legally.

Significantly, ahead of getting into the details of the case, first, let's take a brief look at the present update.

About the Case

The case revolves around the return of 24-year-old Nagma Noor Maksood Ali, also known as Sanam Khan Rukh on her passport, from Pakistan. Authorities suspect that Nagma used a forged identity to travel to Pakistan. The police are now investigating the individual who may have assisted her in obtaining a passport and visa using fake documents.





'Married with parents consent'

In telephonic phone interview with India TV, Babar Bashir Ahmed, who resides in Abbottabad, Pakistan, claimed that he is married to Nagma aka Sanam with both of their parents consent. He shared that they first met in 2021, through Facebook and over time, exchanged numbers and started communicating on WhatsApp. Babar explained. "We gradually fell in love and, with our families' consent, married online in February 2024."

Changed her name legally

Babar further revealed to India TV that despite changing her name legally his wife is being harassed in India. He asserted that Nagma had legally changed her name and that Indian authorities had initially permitted her to travel to Pakistan. However, she is now facing harassment upon her return.

'Spying allegations baseless'

Moreover, Babar also revealed that Nagma traveled to Pakistan in May 2024. "Before marrying her, Pakistani agencies conducted an investigation and, upon clearance, approved the marriage," he stated. He also emphasized that Nagma stayed at home and did not venture out, making the spying allegations baseless.

