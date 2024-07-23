Mumbai: Diamond merchant, out on morning walk, jumps into sea near Hotel Taj, dies

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Image used for representational purposes

Out on a morning walk, a 65-year-old diamond merchant allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the sea near Hotel Taj in Colaba, according to a Mumbai Police official on Monday (July 23). The deceased was identified as Sanjay Shantilal Shah who was reportedly under stress due to monetary losses had told his family members that he was going for a morning walk and then jumped into the sea on Sunday, the Colaba police station official said.

"After coming down from his building, he booked a taxi and went to Bandra Worli Sea Link. After taking three to four rounds there, he asked the taxi driver to take him to Gateway of India. He jumped into the sea near Taj Hotel. After being alerted, police and fire brigade personnel reached the site. He was taken out of the water and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

"We will soon record statements of his family. Shah lived in a building on Bhulabhai Desai Road near Mahalaxmi Temple. He was in the business of buying and selling diamonds. For the past two to three years, he had been suffering significant losses in his business, leading to financial difficulties," he said.

The police have registered the case of accidental death and further probe into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

