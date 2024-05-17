India will become bankrupt if Congress' 'Maoist' manifesto is implemented: PM Modi in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi addresses rally in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday delivered a scathing attack on the Congress. Describing the Congress manifesto as 'Maoist', PM Modi warned that its implementation would put a halt on the country's economic growth and lead it to bankruptcy. Speaking at Mumbai's Shivaji Park in support of Mahayuti's candidates in the state amid the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi lambasted the 'I.N.D.I.A. Aghadi for betraying the entire Mumbai, the entire country'.

Speaking at the rally, PM Modi remarked, "The Congress is fighting a battle for its survival and can go to any extent to save itself. Its Maoist manifesto is eyeing gold from temples and the mangal sutra of women. The Maoist manifesto will put a break on economic growth and lead the country to bankruptcy."

Targeting the Congress for their alleged 'vote bank' based approach, PM Modi asserted that the grand old party is planning to implement the '50% inheritance' tax in the country.

"It (the Congress) also plans a 50 percent inheritance tax. The party is planning an X-ray of your property and handing it over to their vote bank, which speaks of vote Jihad," Modi opined.

Previously, the PM had likened the Congress manifesto to having the imprint of the Muslim League.

Further, emphasizing his government's accomplishments over the opposition's failed plans, PM Modi said, "Modi has a 10-year report card and a roadmap for the next 25 years. On the other hand, you have the INDI Alliance, which has as many PM candidates."

Adding that once impossible tasks like the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and the removal of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, had come to reality during the BJP's tenure.

"These milestones were once deemed impossible but were realized through the power of your single vote," he asserted.

PM Modi urged the citizens of Mumbai to remember the terror strikes and serial bomb blasts that rocked the metropolis in the past and the subsequent changes they have seen since 2014 before casting their votes on May 20.

"In the past ten years, Mumbai has experienced a sense of security," he noted.

PM Modi also criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi ally Shiv Sena (UBT). Terming the party as a fake Shiv Sena, PM Modi said, The Fake Shiv Sena" has betrayed the legacy of Bala Saheb and Shiv Sainiks by aligning with political adversaries.

"For power, they aligned with those who opposed the Ram Mandir and neglected the sacrifices of our security forces after the Mumbai attacks," Modi said.