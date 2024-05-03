Govinda's niece Ragini Khanna converts to Christianity? 'Sasural Genda Phool' actress clears the air

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actress Ragini Khanna.

TV actress Ragini Khanna, popularly known for her role in Sasural Genda Phool and Bhaskar Bharti, has become a victim of fake news. The actress accidentally shared a post on Instagram which claimed that she has converted to Christianity. Now, Ragini has come forward and clarified that the post was fake and she has not converted to any other religion.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ragini said, ''As an actor, we have to be more careful, this is the lesson I learned from this incident. Actually, for the last few months I have been re-posting my fans’ posts. I believe that whatever I am today is because of my fans. By re-posting his post on my social media pages, I express my gratitude. But, didn’t think it would become an issue. Questions will be raised on my identity.''

''A fan made a fake post (where I am seen converting to Christianity) and tagged my account. Then he sent a request for collaboration with me. I accepted by mistake. After some time he shared that fake post where I am talking about my religious conversion. He is completely fake. I have reported. Well, I have millions of fans, among them if one person does such a stupid thing, I can’t blame my entire fan club. My fans have been very loyal to me and I also respect them a lot,'' she added.

Calling 'humanity' the biggest religion, she further added, ''But this does not mean at all that I have changed my religion. For me, humanity is the biggest religion and it will always remain the same.''

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ragini was last seen in the second season of Sasural Genda Phool 2, playing the role of Suhana Bajpai Kashyap. After this, she has picked up any acting projects. Apart from this, she was recently seen at her cousin Arti Singh's wedding.

