Sonakshi Sinha to follow father Shatrughan Sinha's footsteps and join politics? Actress reveals her plans

Bollywood diva Sonakshi SInha, who is currently garnering applauds for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently disclosed her plans to join politics. The actress is known for a variety of roles, she played over the years. However, her recent web show Heeramandi, wherein she played one of the lead roles, Fareedan, captivated the attention of many and garnered mostly positive reviews from critics as well as from the audience.

Her father, Shatrughan Sinha, apart from being a veteran actor is also quite active in Indian politics. So, will Sonakshi also be following in her father's footsteps again and join politics? Let's find out. In a recent conversation with Raj Shamami, the actress was asked about her plans to join politics just like her father. She laughingly replied, ''No, fir vahan bhi tum nepotism nepotism karoge.''

Sonakshi also mentioned that she is in contrast to her father, who is quite approachable and transparent. ''All jokes aside, I don't think I would because I've seen my dad do it. I don't think I have the aptitude for it. My dad is a very people's person. I am a very private person, and you've to be a people's person, you've to be there for them and this could be anyone strangers from every part of the country, and I've seen my dad do that, so I don't think I have that in me,'' she added.

Explaining how she lacks qualities of a political leader, Sonakshi said that she is 'completely truly open' to a very few close people. ''So, no point, no getting into something just for the sake of it,'' she further said.

On the work front, Sonakshi will reportedly be seen alongside Salman Khan in AR Murugadoss's directorial Sikandar. She also has Khiladi 1080 alongside Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from these, she will star alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in Kakuda.

