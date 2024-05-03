Janhvi Kapoor flaunts 'Shiku' necklace again, netizen says 'so beautiful literally'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Devara: Part 1.

Bollywood star kid Janhvi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, was again seen wearing the same necklace with 'Shiku' written over it. Last month, she was spotted wearing the same necklace at the special screening of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan in Mumbai. However, neither of the two have spoken about their relationship publically. Not many know that Janhvi fondly calls Shikhar as 'Shiku', as she accidently admitted the same on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan.

On Thursday, Janhvi was spotted at an event in Mumbai for which she wore a checkered short dress and completed her look with the 'Shiku' necklace. Soon after he pictures and videos from the event went online, social media users flooded those posts expressing their views. One user wrote, ''Aree Dil hi tut gya mera To.'' ''Banda definitely loving and caring hoga,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''so beautiful literally.''

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushil Kumar Shinde. Both Shikhar and Janhvi are often seen hanging out with each other together. Not only this, Janhvi recently visited Tirumala temple along with Shikhar and Orry, where the actress was spotted wearing traditional outfit.

When Janhvi revealed Shikhu is always on her speed dial

In the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi talked about the three names who are always on her speed dial. In reply, she said, ''Papa, Khushu and Shiku.'' However, immediately after revealing the name she realised that she accidently took Shikhar's name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 27-year-old actress will be seen next in Devara: Part 1. This film will mark Janhvi's Telugu debut as an actor.

