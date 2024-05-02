Rupali Ganguly to quit Anupamaa post joining BJP? Find out here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Rupali Ganguly is one of the highest-paid TV star currently.

Actress Rupali Ganguly on Wednesday surprised everyone after she joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid ongoing Lok Sabha polls. She made her official entry into politics after she became a member of BJP at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. She is currently busy with her popular TV show, Anupamaa, which is among the highest rated television show. Ever since she joined BJP, her fans are wondering whether she will be busy full-time with politics and leave the show.

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi's reaction

Soon after Rupali joined the BJP, her show's producer Rajan Shahi reacted to the news and said that he is happy and proud of her. As per a report by Bollywood Life, Rajan also praised Rupali and said that she is a dedicated person and is very committed towards her job. He also said that the country needs people like Rupali to join politics.

Will Rupali quit Anupamaa?

As per a report by Filmibeat, a source from the show laughed off the rumours claiming that Rupali might quit Anupamaa and said, ''Why will Rupali Ganguly even think of quitting her baby? Anupamaa is like a child to her and she can never think of leaving the show. She will continue to be a part of the show even after joining politics. She has managed her personal and professional life well and this is an added feather to her crown.''

For those late to the story, Rupali was asked why she joined BJP and while addressing to the media she said, ''When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good.''

Also Read: When Madhuri Dixit's fan called her 'aunty'; here's how 'Dhak Dhak' actress reacted | WATCH

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi reacts to Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi's missing news