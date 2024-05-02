Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi reacts to Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi's missing news

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22, 2024.

Gurucharan Singh, popularly known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been missing for over a week now. His fans and his former colleagues have expressed their concern over his well-being. Now, the producer of TMKOC, Asit Kumarr Modi, has opened up about the actor's missing news and termed it 'very shocking'.

Talking to Times Now, he said, ''This is a very painful and shocking news. He was very loving towards his family. He took the whole responsibility of his parents on himself. We were never really personal with each other but from what I knew of him, he was a very religious person. He had left TMKOC during Covid, but we always had good relations even after that... Gurucharan always used to meet me with a smile. His disappearance is very shocking, I don't know why this has happened. The investigation is on, though, so I am sure something good will turn up. I pray to God that he is safe and he picks up his calls.''

On being asked about his last meeting with Gurucharan, he added that after he left the show, he met him ''some 6-7 months ago.'' Asit Modi also talked about whether reports claiming that Gurucharan had not received his dues after he quit the show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''It was nothing like that. That was Covid time, and it was stressful for all of us. The shootings had stopped. Even we didn't know if the show would continue or not. The world was changing around us. Now it's back to normal routine. That was a difficult moment for all of us,'' Asit added.

For those who are late to the story, Gurucharan Singh was last spotted at Delhi airport on April 22nd. He was supposed to leave for Mumbai but never reached his intended destination nor returned home, sparking widespread concern.

Also Read: Karan Johar gives shoutout to Allu Arjun's performance in 'Pushpa Pushpa', calls it 'hurricane REEL storm'