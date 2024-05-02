Karan Johar gives shoutout to Allu Arjun's performance in 'Pushpa Pushpa', calls it 'hurricane REEL storm'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2 will hit the big screens on August 15, 2024.

Allu Arjun and the makers of his upcoming flick Pushpa 2 finally unveiled the first song from the film titled 'Pushpa Pushpa'. The new song is captivated praises from the actor's fans from across the world. Not only fans but filmmaker Karan Johar too lauded Allu Arjun's performance in the song. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan re-shared Allu Arjun's post and captioned it, ''A hurricane REEL storm is going to erupt.''

Check it out:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's latest Instagram Story.

After the song was unveiled, Allu Arjun shared a small clip of him doing shoe drop step in the song on his Instagram handle. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Enjoyed doing this #ShoeDropStep from #PushpaPushpa song. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2FirstSingle." A few hours ago, makers unveiled the first single 'Pushpa Pushpa'.

Taking to X, Mythri Movie Makers treated fans with the lyrical song video and captioned the post, "Cheer and celebrate the arrival of PUSHPA RAJ with the #PushpaPushpa chant." In the video, Pushpa Raj a.k.a Allu Arjun dances in style with a glass of tea in one hand. The clip ends with Pushpa's iconic dialogue 'Jhukega nahi S*** (won't bow down) and Allu's shoulder shrug. Music director Devi Shri Prasad who won a National Award for the music of Pushpa 1: The Rise, with the new song, has again created this track. The song is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali languages.

Earlier, on Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa 2 unveiled a teaser of the film. The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats goons in his Pushpa style.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

