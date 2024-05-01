Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly joins BJP in presence of Vinod Tawde

Follow us on Image Source : X Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly

TV star Rupali Ganguly, who is popularly known for her roles in Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, on Wednesday announced her entry into Indian politics. The actress has joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni. News agency ANI also shared a video of the actress joining the political party at Delhi headquarters. While interacting with the media, she said, ''When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good.''

Rupali is reportedly one of the highest-paid television stars in India today. Earlier this year, Rupali posted a video on her Instagram account wherein she shared her 'fan girl' moment of meeting PM Narendra Modi.

''A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about !It was the day my dream came true…that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India, she wrote along with the video.

Rupali Ganguly is currently busy with her show 'Anupamaa', which is among the highest-rated TV shows on Indian television today. She rose to fame with a comedy-drama show titled Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which was quite popular in urban regions. The comedy show first aired in 2004 and was put off air after just one-and-a-half years. The show also featured Sumeet Raghavan, Satish Shah, and Deven Bhojani in important roles.

Rupali continued to appear in numerous successful television series, notably Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi , following which she took a sabbatical from acting. After a seven-year hiatus, she returned with the soap opera Anupamaa.

