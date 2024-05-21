Blackout teaser OUT: Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover's heist comedy to discover 'Badshah' of night | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Blackout also stars Mouni Roy in a key role.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Tuesday surprised his fans on Tuesday after he shared a teaser of the upcoming heist comedy flick titled Blackout. Starring Vikrant Massey, Sunil Grover and Mouni Roy in the lead roles, the film is slated to premiere on JioCinema on June 7. ''Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai,'' Anil Kapoor wrote along with the teaser.

Check it out:

The teaser begins with the voiceover by Anil Kapoor which says, ''Main samay bol raha hun, or aaj, main tumhe ye batane aaya hun ki tumhara waqt machalne, pighalne, badlane wala hai.'' All this happens when Vikrant Massey's car collides with a small truck full of cash, gold and other valuable items. He tried to see if there are any casualties and found out that the truck is full of these items.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari, Blackout is slated to stream on JioCinema from June 7. The film is written by Devang Bhavsar, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

Vikrant's other projects

Vikrant is also set to feature in The Sabarmati Report alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra. The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film. The film was earlier scheduled to be released in May, and will now be out in August 2024.

He last featured in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The film went on to become a huge box office success and also garnered praise from film critics as well as from the audience.

