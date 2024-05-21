Akshay Kumar REVEALS son Aarav's plans to join Bollywood, says 'he's a very simple boy'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's son Aarav was born in 2002.

Akshay Kumar, who is one of the A-listers in Bollywood today, recently opened up about his son's career plans. On a new talk show hosted by Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan titled Dhawan Karenge, Akshay revealed that his son Aarav does not want to be a part of the film industry and wants to pursue a career in the fashion industry.

When Akshay's son Aarav left home at 15

During the chat with Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay spoke about why his first child Aarav left home at the age of 15 to study abroad. ''My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14.''

Akshay reveals his kids career plans

In another segment of the show, Akshay spilled the beans on whether his kids, son Aarav and daughter Nitara, want to pursue a career in Bollywood or not. ''We never forced him to do anything; he is interested in fashion, he doesn’t want to be a part of cinema. He came to me and said that I don’t want to do films. I said this is your life, do what you want to do. I am happy the way Twinkle and I have brought up Aarav; he is a very simple boy. My daughter, on the other hand, likes clothes,'' he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff. The film failed to churn out big at the box office despite being released during the festive season of Eid. He will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi. He recently updated his fans that he and Arshad have finished their Rajasthan schedule.

Also Read: Jacqueliene Fernandez steals spotlight with golden shimmery gown at Cannes Film Festival | WATCH