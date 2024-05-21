Jacqueliene Fernandez steals spotlight with golden shimmery gown at Cannes Film Festival | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM jacqueliene Fernandez

Jacqueliene Fernandez joined the list of Bollywood divas, who attended and showcased their diva vibes to the world at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Jacqueliene walked the red carpet on Monday evening in association with the luxury automotive brand BMW. For the red carpet, the actress opted for a dazzling rose gold custom-made gown, designed by Mikael D Couture. Jacqueliene styled the outfit with jewels from the Hassanzade Jewellery.

Take a look:

The Race 2 star took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from the event wherein she can be seen walking on the prestigious red carpet. In her post, she even thanked BMW for the 'exquisite' red carpet experience.

Soon after Jacqueliene shared the video on social media, netizens were quick enough to express their views on her looks at Cannes 2024. One user wrote, ''the body is bodying''. ''Successfully overshadowed others with her style and class,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Getting more beautiful nd more younger.''

Before Jacqueliene, Bollywood divas including Kiara Advani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the red carpet this year. For the latest event at Cannes, Kiara wore an exquisite off-shoulder silk gown in shades of pink and black. Complementing her looks, she opted for a chic high bun hairstyle and accessorised with a necklace and black lace gloves.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival began on May 14 with several celebrities including filmmakers, artists and film enthusiasts gathering at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres to celebrate cinema. The prestigious film festival will conclude on May 25.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueliene was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee, making a special appearance in a song titled Deewane. She will next feature in Sonu Sood's directorial Fateh. In the film, Sonu will also act and play the lead role. The details about the release of the film are still under the wraps.

