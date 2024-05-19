Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: Bollywood celebs urge fans to vote in Lok Sabha polls | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Bollywood celebs requesting Mumbaikar to cast their vote on polling day.

Ahead of the fifth phase of polling in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shah Rukh Khan, among many others have come forward and appealed to the people in Mumbai to vote. SRK on Saturday took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and urged vote to come out on polling day and exercise their duty as a citizen. ''As responsible Indian citizens we must exercise our right to vote this Monday in Maharashtra. Let’s carry out our duty as Indians and vote keeping our country’s best interests in mind. Go forth Promote, our right to Vote,'' he wrote.

Now, a day ahead of polling several other Bollywood stars have come forward, urging people to vote. In a video, actor Akshay Kumar emphasised on importance of every vote and said that each Mumbaikar must enjoy Sunday and on Monday come out of their houses and vote for their favourite Lok Sabha candidate.

Ayushmann Khurrana said ''doston, waqt aagya hai matdaan ka. Haan, Lok Sabha elections phases mainho raha hai. Ab aapki baari hai (Friends, time has come to vote. yes, Lok Sabha Elections are being held in phases and now it is your turn).''

Actress Shilpa Shetty also urged the people of Mumbai, those who are eligible, to vote in Lok Sabha polls.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani in a video said that he will be out of Mumbai for the weekend but will return on Monday to exercise his duty as a citizen and vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty too requested voters to step out and cast their vote. Check out his video.

Earlier this week, Salman Khan also urged people of Mumbai to cast their vote and wrote on his X account, ''I exercise 365 days a year no matter what and now I'm going to exercise my right to h vote on the 20th of May no matter what. So do whatever you want to do man, but go and vote and don't trouble your Bharat Mata .. Bharat Mata ki Jai.''

For the unversed, elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are scheduled for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. Voting for the first four phases has concluded and for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, polling is set to be held on May 20. The counting and results will be declared on June 4.

