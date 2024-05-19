Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana's pic together during RCB vs CSK match gets internet's attention | Check here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Mandhana and Anushka Sharma

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024's latest match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was concluded last night on Saturday but it is still trending high on social media. Be it pictures from the match, highlights of the game, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma getting emotional after the win, images and videos of the RCB vs CSK match are still doing rounds on the internet. One such picture that is circulating rapidly on the internet is of Anushka and Smriti Mandhana posing together.

Check out the viral pic:

Soon after the pic went viral online, netizens were quick enough and started commenting to the post. One user wrote, ''Queen of Cricket & Queen of Virat.'' ''too much charm in the frame!'' wrote another. A third social media user commented, ''Smriti mandhana is real queen.'' Another picture of Anushka that made headlines during the match which features the actress getting emotional along with Virat.

Post win against CSK, RCB became the fourth and final team of the season to qualify for the Playoffs. It’s the fourth time RCB entered the IPL playoffs in the last five seasons and they will now play the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB has also become the first team to qualify for the playoffs with seven wins in a 10-team competition.

The win on May 18 was also a special one for the RCB fans, as the team struggled in the first half of the league matches and managed to win just one game. Apart from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)and Sunrisers Hyderabad are also qualified for the Playoffs.

For the unversed, the first Playoff match will take place on May 21 between KKR and RR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi take bike ride after wrapping Rajasthan schedule of Jolly LLB 3 | WATCH

Also Read: Anushka Sharma gets emotional as RCB defeats CSK to qualify for Playoffs | See pics