Anushka Sharma gets emotional as RCB defeats CSK to qualify for Playoffs | See pics

On Saturday evening, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a position in the Playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 after it defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 27 runs. RCB's star player Virat Kohli's wife was also present in the stands of M Chinnaswamy Stadium to cheer her husband and the team. As soon the match concluded and RCB emerged as the winner of the game, both Anushka and Virat couldn't hold back their emotions and the Bollywood diva was even seen in tears of joy. Anushka was seen wearing a black sleeveless dress and the new mommy completed her look with a couple of golden bracelets.

Check it out:

Current scenario of IPL 2024

The win against CSK made RCB the fourth and final team of the current season of IPL, which has qualified for the Playoffs. It’s the fourth time RCB entered the IPL playoffs in the last five seasons and they will now play the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB has also become the first team to qualify for the playoffs with seven wins in a 10-team competition.

The win on May 18 was also a special one for the RCB fans, as the team struggled in the first half of the league matches and managed to win just one game. Apart from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)and Sunrisers Hyderabad are also qualified for the Playoffs.

The first Playoff match will take place on May 21 between KKR and RR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

