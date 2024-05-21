NIA files chargesheet against Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh, his 3 aides

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala along with his three aides. They have been chargesheeted for being part of a conspiracy to unleash terror attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, the agency said.

The action marks a major step in the probe agency’s efforts to neutralise the sleeper cells operated by Arshdeep to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, it said. Three associates of Arshdeep who are chargesheeted include, Harjeet Singh, Ravinder Singh, and Rajeev Kumar.

In an statement issued by the NIA, it said, "Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and his Indian agents Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh alias Rajvinder Singh alias Harry Rajpura, and Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela have been charge sheeted before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi (on Monday)."

'Arsh Dala's associates were running terror-gangster syndicate': NIA

According to NIA, the three associates were running a major terror-gangster syndicate in India on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Arshdeep.

The NIA further said that accused Maur and Rajpura were operating as sleeper cells and were being harboured by Rajeev Kumar. Also, the trio had conspired to carry out a series of terror attacks on the directions of Arsh Dala. The planned attacks were to be orchestrated with funds received from him.

NIA also stated that the investigations have revealed that Kumar was also providing logistics support and arranging weapons for the other two on the instructions of Dala.

All three aides have already been arrested

Notably, Maur and Rajpura had already been arrested by the probe agency on November 23, 2023, while Kumar was arrested on January 12, 2024.

"Investigations are continuing to destroy the entire terrorist-gangster syndicate," the NIA added.

Earlier chargesheet against Arsh Dala's associate

Earlier this year, the NIA chargesheeted other two associates of Arsh Dala Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh, who were deported from the Philippines.

According to the agency, Peeta was operating as a full-fledged crime-terror-extortion node from the Philippines on the direction of KTF terrorist Arsh Dala from Canada., the statement said.

(With PTI Inputs)

