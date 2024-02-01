NIA files Chargesheet against Khalistan Terrorist Force members deported from Philippines

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC NIA files Chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a Chargesheet against Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF) members Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh, who were deported from the Philippines by the agency recently, said officials on Thursday.

NIA named the two, identified as associates of ‘listed individual terrorist’, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, in its second Supplementary Chargesheet in case RC-37/2022/NIA/DLI, they added.

NIA files charge-sheet against close aide of KTF terrorist Arsh Dala

Earlier on January 4, the NIA charge-sheeted Manpreet Singh, a close aide of designated individual terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias "Arsh Dala", in the terror-gangster network case.

Manpreet Singh alias "Peeta" was arrested last year following his deportation from the Philippines.

The charge-sheet was filed against Peeta in the multi-state terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network case registered in 2022 before the Special NIA Court in Delhi, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said this was the third charge-sheet in the case, in which 21 accused have so far been charge-sheeted.

"Peeta was operating as a full-fledged crime-terror-extortion node from the Philippines as per the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operative, Canada-based, Dala. He was actively involved in collection of weapons from the India-Pakistan border and making extortion calls to raise funds for Dala and the KTF," the spokesperson said.

The central government had in February 2023 banned the KTF and declared it as a terrorist organisation.

Peeta was also engaged in recruiting members for the terrorist group to execute terror crimes and conspiracies, the spokesperson said.