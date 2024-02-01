Jharkhand: ED seeks 10-day remand of former CM Hemant Soren, next hearing tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren being produced before a PMLA court following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate officials in a money laundering case in Ranchi.

Hemant Soren news: The special PMLA court in Ranchi sent former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said today (February 1). The ED sought 10 days remand for Soren. The court reserved its order for Friday (February 2).

The JMM executive president has been sent to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said.

Former CM arrest:

Soren was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in a money laundering case on Wednesday (January 31).

Justice Dinesh Rai, the Special Judge of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, reserved the order after hearing both sides.Soren was on Wednesday night arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam.

According to the ED, CM Soren was questioned as a part of the probe into the huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia. The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing fake sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land valued in crores.

