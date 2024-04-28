IMD predicts thunderstorms, rainfall in several states | CHECK Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail have been predicted over Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted rainfall along with thunderstorms in several parts of the country, currently reeling under the scorching sun. A blanket of clouds along with light rainfall has been predicted in the Northeastern States like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur along with Jammu and Kashmir. Light rainfall has also been predicted in Tamil Nadu, Telangana while moderate to heavy showers have been predicted in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail have been predicted over Madhya Pradesh. Places like Betul, Jabalpur, Bhedaghat, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Kanha, Dindori and Shahdol may receive light to moderate rainfall. Some areas like South Dewas, eastern parts of Raisen, Narmadapuram, North Seoni, Chhindwada, Pandhurna, Narsingpur, Balaghat, Anuppur/ Amarkantak, South Damoh, South Katni, Umaria, South Sidhi, South Singrauli, orth Khandwa/ Omkareshwar and Khargone/ Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh may also receive rainfall.

Earlier yet, the weatherman had predicted light rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and North Mizoram during the intervening night of April 21 and 22. IMD scientist, Soma Sen Roy said that the chances of heatwave conditions in North India are less likely to happen amidst an increase in thunderstorm activities. "Yesterday (April 26), we observed thunderstorm activities, especially in North-West India... There have been quite strong winds blowing. In states like Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, we witnessed hailstorm activities."

The scientist explained that due to these thunderstorm activities, the chances of heatwave conditions are less likely to happen. "Due to these thunderstorm activities, there is a drop in temperature and there can be a decrease of 4 degrees to 5 degree Celsius and therefore, the chances of heatwave conditions in North India are less likely to happen," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

