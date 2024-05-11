Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik gets engaged to Amira, drops pics from ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Boxer cum singer Abdu Rozik

Global star and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik is currently in the news for his personal life. The box cum singer took to his Instagram handle on Friday evening and shared a couple of pictures from his engagement ceremony. In the first photo, he can be seen wearing a traditional outfit and holding the engagement ring. The next picture showed Abdu putting the ring on Amira's finger, who is sitting next to him.

Along with the post, he wrote, ''Allhamdulillah (red heart emoji) 24.04.2024 (ring emoji) #forever #boy #girl #love #life #engagement #nikkah #bride #wedding #marriage #abdurozik #dubai #sharjah #tajikistan #uae." He even geo-tagged the location as Sharjah.

However, Abdu in his post mentioned the date on which he got engaged. It was April 24, 2024. In a talk with ETimes, he said, ''In the midst of life's uncertainties, discovering Amira has been an extraordinary blessing. The air seems to shimmer with love, and my heart overflows with gratitude. Each day feels like a celebration of divine providence, as I bask in the warmth of Amira's presence.''

''Alhumdolilah, I'm filled with a profound sense of contentment knowing that Allah has granted me such a remarkable life partner. Amira's essence brings light to my days, and I am endlessly grateful for the beauty she brings into my life. She is not just my companion; she is the embodiment of love, strength, and serenity. With her by my side, every moment feels infused with purpose and meaning,'' he added. For those late to the story, Abdu recently announced his wedding date through an Instagram post. Abdu to tie the knot with Amira on July 7.