Congress chief Kharge's first 'guarded' reaction to Arvind Kejriwal's bail: 'I have not...'

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reacted on Friday, to the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court to AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On the question of interim bail, he said that he had not read the judgement and would only react after reading it. Notably, AAP is part of the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc which has continuously opposed the arrest of Kejriwal, especially ahead of elections. They have been blaming the BJP of exploiting the law and misusing the probe agencies for political gains.

Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, asked the court to extend the bail term till June 5, a day after the declaration of Lok Sabha election results, which was denied by the apex court.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to impose strict conditions while granting the interim bail to Delhi CM. "Interim bail should be granted with strict conditions. He should not talk about the case," SG said.

The apex court has put 5 conditions for the interim bail which include payment of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 before he leaves Tihar jail, no entry in CM office and Delhi Secretariat, not signing any file without permission of Delhi LG, no comments on his role in liquor policy case, not to meet any witness related to the case.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 under the charges of money laundering in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy case. After the High Court denied bail to Arvind Kejriwal saying that there was no illegality in his arrest, the petitioner moved to the apex court seeking interim bail.

