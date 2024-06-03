After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR | Check revised rates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Mother Dairy price hike: Mother Dairy on Monday announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in milk prices in the Delhi-NCR region, citing a rise in input costs over the past 15 months. The price hike for all milk variants takes effect from Monday (June 3) in Delhi-NCR and other markets where Mother Dairy operates.

Earlier on Sunday, the Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced an increase in the price of Amul milk by Rs 2 per liter, effective from Monday (June 3). Increases in milk prices by these two leading milk suppliers come just after the completion of the voting process of the Lok Sabha elections.

Check revised rates here

Full cream milk: Rs 68 per litre

Toned milk: Rs 56 per litre

Double-toned milk: Rs 50 per litre

Buffalomilk: Rs 72 per litre

Cow milk: Rs 58 per litre

Token milk (bulk vended milk): Rs 54 per litre

What Mother Dairy said on price hike

In a statement, Mother Dairy said, "It is increasing its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all operating markets from June 03, 2024 onwards. The increase in consumer price is mainly to compensate the producers for increased production costs, which have been on the rise for over one year."

Mother Dairy, which currently sells 35 lakh litres of fresh milk per day in Delhi-NCR, stated that it last revised its liquid milk prices in February 2023. "Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last few months, the consumer prices were kept intact. Moreover, the heat stress across the country has been unprecedented and it is likely to further impact milk production," Mother Dairy said.

The company emphasised that it allocates approximately 75-80 per cent of its milk sales revenue towards procurement. This helps in ensuring the sustenance of dairy farming and the availability of quality milk. "The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of 3-4 per cent, thereby securing the interests of both the milk producers and the consumers," Mother Dairy said.

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

On late Sunday, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, increased milk prices by about Rs 2 per litre from Monday across the country.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation. GCMMF said that since February 2023, it has not made any increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets.

New Prices of Amul Milk:

Amul Gold: The price of 500 ml of Amul Gold has increased to Rs 33, while the price of one liter milk packet will rise from Rs 64 to Rs 66.

Amul Buffalo Milk: The price of 500 ml of Amul buffalo milk has increased to Rs 36.

Amul Shakti: The price of 500 ml of Amul Shakti has increased to Rs 30.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, new rates effective from today | Check Details

Also Read: Sensex up 2,500 points, Nifty jumps over 1,000 points after exit polls predict PM Modi's 'massive' victory