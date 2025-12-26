Man attempts suicide at Grand Mosque in Mecca, security guard's prompt action foils bid | VIDEO Saudi security forces prevented a man from taking his life by jumping from an upper floor of Masjid al Haram. One officer was injured while stopping the fall, and both individuals received immediate medical care.

Mecca:

A tense moment unfolded at Masjid al Haram in Makkah when a man attempted to jump from the upper floors of the Grand Mosque. As per details, a prompt action by Saudi security personnel prevented what could have been a fatal incident. Videos circulating on social media show the man edging towards the boundary of the elevated level before officers rushed in and restrained him. During the rescue, one of the security officers sustained injuries.

In a statement on X, the Emirate of the Makkah Region confirmed that the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque intervened immediately after the man attempted to leap from the upper level. Authorities added that the injured officer suffered fractures while stopping the man from hitting the ground. Officials from the Haram Security Forces stated that both the individual and the injured officer were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. The Ministry of Interior reiterated that the Special Force acted promptly to secure the situation and that all necessary legal procedures were completed.

Chief Imam calls for respe`ct for the holy site

Following the incident, the Chief Imam of the Grand Mosque, Abdur Rahman As Sudais, reportedly addressed the matter and urged worshippers to maintain the sanctity of the sacred complex, follow regulations and stay devoted to spiritual practices. He reminded pilgrims that the preservation of human life is a central principle in Islamic law and quoted the Quranic teaching: "And do not throw yourselves into destruction with your own hands."

Similar incident in 2017

This incident echoes a tragic moment from 2017, when a man died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the Grand Mosque while thousands of pilgrims were offering prayers.

