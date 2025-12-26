Advertisement
  1. News
  2. World
  3. At least 14 injured in stabbing and liquid spray attack in Japan factory, suspect arrested

At least 14 injured in stabbing and liquid spray attack in Japan factory, suspect arrested

At least 14 injured in stabbing and liquid spray attack in Japan factory, suspect arrested

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Published: , Updated:
Tokyo:

At least 14 injured in stabbing and liquid spray attack in Japan factory, suspect arrested 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Japan Attack Stabbing
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\