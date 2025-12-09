Japan earthquake update: 23 Injured as powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake jolts northern Japan The Fire and Disaster Management Agency confirmed 23 people were injured, including one seriously, as reported by the Associated Press. Public broadcaster NHK noted that most injuries were caused by falling objects.

A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Northern Japan late Monday night, shaking wide regions and triggering tsunami waves along parts of the Pacific coast. The quake occurred at 11:15 pm in the Pacific Ocean, about 80 km off the coast of Aomori, according to Japanese authorities. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) initially estimated the magnitude at 7.6 but later revised it to 7.5.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency confirmed 23 people were injured, including one seriously, as reported by the Associated Press. Public broadcaster NHK noted that most injuries were caused by falling objects. Several people were hurt at a hotel in Hachinohe. A man in the Tohoku region suffered minor injuries after his car plunged into a hole. Damage assessments are ongoing in quake-affected regions

Tsunami waves Up to 70 cm

Following the quake, tsunami waves of 70 cm were recorded at Kuji port in Iwate Prefecture, while waves up to 50 cm hit surrounding coastal areas. Initial warnings of 3-meter (10-foot) surges were later downgraded to advisories.

Residents in vulnerable areas were urged to move to higher ground as a precaution. Authorities continue to monitor coastal conditions.

Power outages, suspended rail services and nuclear checks

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said around 800 homes were without electricity, and Shinkansen bullet trains along with some local lines were suspended.

Nuclear facilities initiated safety checks immediately after the quake. The Nuclear Regulation Authority reported that 450 liters of water spilled from a spent fuel cooling area at the Rokkasho reprocessing plant. Officials assured the public that water levels remained stable and posed no safety risk.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that:

480 residents sought shelter at Hachinohe Air Base

18 defense helicopters were deployed to survey the damage

Meanwhile, NHK reported around 200 passengers stranded overnight at New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido after transportation disruptions.