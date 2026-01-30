PM Modi discusses India-Venezuela bilateral relations in phone call with Acting President Delcy Rodriguez PM Modi spoke with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez and agreed to deepen ties and take them to "new heights" in the years ahead, reinforcing efforts to expand bilateral partnership despite ongoing tariff issues with the United States.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, and the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.

Rodríguez was formally sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 5 following a turbulent political transition that led to the removal of President Nicolás Maduro in a dramatic United States military action. Her appointment was ordered by Venezuela’s Supreme Court after Maduro’s capture.

“Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodríguez. We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead,” Modi said in an X post.

Rodríguez, 56, is a labour lawyer with close ties to the private sector and a long-standing association with Venezuela’s ruling establishment. She was administered the oath of office by her brother Jorge Rodríguez, who heads Venezuela’s National Assembly.