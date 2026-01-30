Zelenskyy rejects Kremlin's Putin meeting proposal in Russia, asks him to come to Kyiv instead Russia on Thursday proposed a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting in Moscow to discuss the ceasefire to the ongoing conflict.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday publicly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Kyiv, saying Ukraine would halt its attacks only if Russia does the same.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv late Thursday, Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to take concrete steps towards de-escalation. "If Russia does not strike our energy infrastructure, generation facilities or any other energy assets, we will not strike theirs,” he said. “We want to end the war and we are ready for de escalation steps.”

Zelensky’s remarks came as he reiterated that travelling to Moscow for talks with Putin was impossible. However, he said he was willing to meet both Putin and US President Donald Trump for peace negotiations in any country except Russia. “I can just as well invite him to Kyiv, let him come,” Zelensky said. “I am publicly inviting him, if he dares, of course.”

His comments followed an announcement by US President Donald Trump that Russia had agreed to a week long ceasefire due to extreme cold in the region. Speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said Putin had consented to the pause because of the frigid temperatures.

Ukraine, however, said it had not received any official communication on a ceasefire. Zelensky said he was counting on the United States to help ensure a temporary halt in Russian attacks.

Ukraine is preparing for a severe cold snap, with temperatures expected to fall to minus 20 degrees Celsius, worsening conditions for civilians already facing power outages and heating shortages due to repeated strikes on energy infrastructure.

Despite Trump’s announcement, Russia continued its attacks on Kyiv overnight. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 1 ballistic missile and 111 combat drones towards the capital.

On peace talks, Zelensky said negotiations were continuing but acknowledged that territorial disputes remained unresolved. “So far, we have been unable to find a compromise on the territorial issue, specifically regarding part of eastern Ukraine,” he told journalists.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine surrender the Donetsk region as part of any peace deal, a demand Kyiv has firmly rejected, insisting it will not cede any territory.

