India condemns violence against minorities in Dhaka, supports free and fair polls in Bangladesh

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on the return of BNP's Tarique Rahman said India supports free and fair polls in Bangladesh and this development should be seen in that context.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh and expressed deep concern over what it described as “unremitting hostilities" against Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists at the hands of extremist elements. “We condemn recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect perpetrators to be brought to justice,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference and added that continuing hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists matter of grave concern.

He said that the incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh cannot be brushed aside as media exaggeration or dismissed as political violence. He added that over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities documented in Bangladesh by independent sources during tenure of interim government.

Responding to a media query regarding violence and attacks against minorities in Bangladesh, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said “India has rejected the false anti-India narrative being projected in Bangladesh and reiterated that maintaining law and order and security is the responsibility of the Bangladesh interim government. India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh. More than 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities have been documented by sources during the tenure of the interim government. These incidents cannot be brushed aside as mere media exaggerations or dismissed as political violence.”

Jaiswal on the return of BNP's Tarique Rahman said India supports free and fair polls in Bangladesh and this development should be seen in that context.

Randhir Jaiswal said, "India stands for strengthening our ties with the people of Bangladesh. We favour peace and stability in Bangladesh, and have consistent consistently called for free, fair, inclusive and participatory elections in Bangladesh..."

Responding to ANI's question on Indian student who died in Canada, the MEA spokesperson said, "We are in touch with his family. It's very unfortunate. We convey our deepest condolences. We are also in touch with local authorities about the circumstances led to the death... Our consulate is extending all possible support to the family..."

Jaiswal said, "We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and wanted by law in India, return to the country. For this, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on... There are several layers of legalities involved but we remain committed to bring them back to the country so they can face trial before the courts here."

On H1B Visa, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The government of India has received several representations from Indian nationals who are facing problems with their rescheduling of their visa appointments. Visa related issues pertain to the Sovereign Domain of any country, we have flagged these issues and our concerns to the US side, both here in New Delhi and in Washington, DC... Several people have been stranded for extended period, which have caused a lot of hardships to the families as well as their children's education... The government of India remains actively engaged with the US side to minimise the disruptions caused to our nationals."

