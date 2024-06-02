Amul Milk prices to increase by Rs 2 per litre from June 3 | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 from June 3

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election results, the Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has announced an increase in the price of Amul milk by Rs 2 per liter, effective from Monday (June 3).

According to the press release issued by GCMMF, the price hike will affect all three major Amul milk variants: Amul Gold, Amul Taza, and Amul Shakti. However, there has been no change in the price of the Amul Taza small pouch.

New Prices of Amul Milk:

Amul Gold: The price of 500 ml of Amul Gold has increased from Rs 32 to Rs 33, while the price of one liter milk packet will rise from Rs 64 to Rs 66.

Amul Taza: The price of 500 ml of Amul Taza has increased from Rs 26 to Rs 27.



Amul Shakti: The price of 500 ml of Amul Shakti has increased from Rs 29 to Rs 30.

Significantly, the last time GCMMF had raised the milk price was in February 2023.



(With inputs from Nachiket)