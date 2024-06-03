After Panchayat S3 success, TVF is all set to host Gullak Season 4's screening | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TVF'S INSTAGRAM TVF is all set to host Gullak Season 4's screening

TVF (The Viral Fever) has once again captured the hearts of audiences with the release of the third season of their beloved series, Panchayat. Since its debut, the show has been a runaway success, dominating discussions and trending charts nationwide. Riding high on this success, TVF is now setting its sights on 2024, preparing to unveil the fourth season of another fan-favourite, Gullak, with a special screening event.

Gullak Season 4 Screening

Following the resounding triumph of Panchayat Season 3, TVF is gearing up to delight viewers once more with the return of Gullak. The anticipation for Gullak Season 4 is palpable, as fans eagerly await the chance to reconnect with the Mishra family and their endearing slice-of-life stories.

The decision to host a special screening for Gullak Season 4 only adds to the excitement surrounding the series. It offers fans a unique opportunity to come together and experience the latest chapter in the Mishras' journey firsthand. Such events not only celebrate the show's success but also foster a sense of community among its dedicated fan base.

TVF's success in 2024 is marked by a string of hit releases. Beginning the year with Sapne Vs Everyone and Very Parivarik, they captivated audiences with their distinct storytelling and compelling characters. However, it was the monumental success of Panchayat Season 3 that truly solidified TVF's position as a leader in the digital entertainment space.

With Gullak Season 4 on the horizon and the next instalment of Kota Factory already in the pipeline, TVF shows no signs of slowing down. Their commitment to delivering quality content continues to resonate with viewers, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of India's burgeoning web series landscape. As fans eagerly await the premiere of Gullak Season 4, it's clear that TVF's reign in 2024 is set to continue unabated.

