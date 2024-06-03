Asim Riaz thrown out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 after argument with host Rohit Shetty?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Reportedly, Asim Riaz has been evicted out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is soon to premiere on our TV screens. Rohit Shetty along with all the contestants of season 14 were seen leaving for Romania recently. Meanwhile, news has come to the fore that due to an argument with host Rohit Shetty, the first contestant has been evicted from the show. Yes! you read that right, not based on performance but due to bad behaviour, a Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestant was ruled out of the show and it's none other than Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz.

Asim Riaz argued with Rohit Shetty after a stunt?

According to reports, it is being said that after Asim Riaz lost a stunt, there was an argument between Rohit Shetty and him, due to which he had to leave the show. Not only this, he has been asked to leave the show immediately after their argument. However, the official date has not been revealed yet. Moreover, reports claim that Asim also had a verbal fight with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants

Let us tell you, this time Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Sumona Chakraborty, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra and Niyati Fatnani are a part of the show. The reality show is yet again being hosted by ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

